Kraus-Anderson job sites recently came together to give back to local holiday programming for children in need in their communities.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting employee engagement events, Kraus-Anderson responded by benefiting families and children during this holiday season in the communities they are working in, a release said. They have been working with the United Way of Bemidji Area to connect with and donate to holiday gift programs in the community.

“Kraus Anderson is a wonderful community partner for us in Bemidji and we were honored to support their generosity across our region,” Denae Alamano, Executive Director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, said in the release.