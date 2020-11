BEMIDJI -- D-S Beverages recently made a $12,000 donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Edith Sanford Breast Center .

"This generous donation is possible through D-S Beverages’ October pink beer sales and pay it forward program," a release said. "The gift will help enhance Edith patient navigation and care ."

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515.