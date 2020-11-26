Bemidji Special Olympics recently received a total of $668.22 from funds raised during the Share Night Fundraiser that took place on Oct. 19 at Culver’s of Bemidji.
"Due to COVID-19, many of the fundraising activities typically spearheaded by our athletes were canceled," organizers said in a release. "However Culver’s of Bemidji was gracious enough to present us with this fundraising opportunity. Through the generosity of Culver’s and the Bemidji community, we were able to raise some funds which will go towards Special Olympics programming and activities."