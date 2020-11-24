BEMIDJI -- Even in a year like 2020, there can be much to be thankful for. And that’s especially true for Karl and Alison Runningen, their two children and extended family.

There was one member missing from last year’s Thanksgiving dinner as Karl was serving with the Minnesota Army National Guard in Iraq. But he’s back home this year, following a delayed return, and the Runningens are grateful to be together this holiday season.

“I’m thankful to have my husband home and to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving as a family,” Alison said. “I’m thankful that we’re all healthy, too.”

It was a challenging year for the couple and their 10-year-old daughter Adeline and 8-year-old son Markus. Karl left for Iraq in October 2019, serving as a captain with the Guard’s Combat Aviation Brigade. He worked seven days a week running the brigade’s operations center. It was supposed to be a nine-month deployment, but it was extended two months because the unit’s replacements had a coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Alison held down the fort back in Bemidji. That included running the couple’s business, Giovanni’s Pizza, and taking care of Adeline and Markus. Throw in a pandemic that affects both business and schooling, and the challenge became even more difficult.

“I’m thankful for my wife, and all the stuff she was able to take on, allowing me to serve,” Karl said. “She had a lot on her plate. She did an amazing job.”

Alison also got help from the kids’ grandparents, Bob and Monica Beighley and Sandy and Kermit Bensen, who all live in the area.

“The grandparents helped so much,” Alison said. “When they would take the kids they would try to do activities with them the whole time and try to make things fun. My kids are really easy going. They’re just great kids. They helped me out as much as they could. They brought me breakfast in bed a couple times. They made it a lot easier. I kind of had worried about how it would go with them. I know it was hard for them. They had their moments, because they missed their dad. But they really powered through.”

The joyous reunion took place at the Fargo airport on Oct. 22.

“I was down there by baggage claim,” Karl said, “and they couldn’t find me at first. Once I saw those two little kids walking at the end of the hallway there, I knew it was them. We kind of ran and met in the middle, crying and hugging. Adeline was a lot taller than when I left, and Markus just has matured so much.”

Alison added, “It was great. I let the kids go ahead and they had their moment with him. It was more about them. I was excited to see him, but this has been the biggest struggle for them.”

The couple met while they were both working at Giovanni’s, which has been in the Beighley family for more than 30 years. Karl and Alison now own the business, taking over from Bob and Monica in the past few years.

Karl comes from a military family. His older brothers Mark and Eric both served in the U.S. Army, and Eric’s two sons, Geoff and Thomas, are both currently in the Army. Karl, 42, served two stints in the Army, including a 16-month deployment to Iraq and Kuwait from 2007-09. But that was before he and Alison had children.

“It was much more difficult for me being away from the kids,” he said, “and then just leaving everything on Alison’s shoulders was kind of tough.”

It also is tough on a soldier’s family, as Karl's mom Sandy Bensen can attest.

“You just have to have faith that it will all turn out OK,” she said. “We were just taking life one day at a time and not getting too far into the future, not trying to anticipate any what-ifs. How very proud we were, both Kerm and I, of Karl serving our country and of Ali being able to maintain everything on the home front. They were truly a team. As his mom and her mother-in-law I was always looking for ways to support them. But they really are the heroes that carried it all off.”