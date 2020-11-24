BEMIDJI -- Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at nearly 2,000 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The goal is to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran -- there are 1100 buried in Greenwood alone -- to help spread patriotism and ensure no one is forgotten, a release said.

Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local Bemidji Civil Air Patrol.

Bemidji Civil Air Patrol will invest the money earned through the fundraising mission into the local area youth leadership development and aerospace education, the release said.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, open to all people. For more information to donate locally, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.