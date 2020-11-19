BEMIDJI -- The Stuff-A-Truck campaign, benefiting the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, is going on now at Marketplace Food and Drug with donations being collected at the store through Saturday.

The designated truck will be parked out in front of Marketplace, located at 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, starting Friday but donations can also be accepted inside the store today and throughout the weekend.

According to Marketplace Store Director Brandon Granmo, things have been a little harder to get together this year with the added complications due to the coronavirus, but they still are doing their best to make the event happen.

Because the food shelf doesn't have the staff required to open and sort the traditional bags of items this year, they are primarily asking for cash donations. If people do want to purchase a proverbial $5 or $10 bag of donations as they have in the past, Granmo said they have these options as place holders, but will actually be giving the money directly to the food shelf so they can purchase the items they need.

There is also a bin at the front of the store for anyone who wishes to bring in nonperishable food or personal care items.

Granmo explained that while the main Stuff-A-Truck event goes on through Saturday, Nov. 21, they will still accept cash and food donations through the end of November.

For more information, call Marketplace at (218) 444-1400, they are open each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.