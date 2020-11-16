CASS LAKE --Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will have a pop-up food pantry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, in front of the Leech Lake Housing Authority located at 611 Elm. St. in Cass Lake.

"It is our priority to increase access to fresh, healthy food in every community throughout north central Minnesota," Second Harvest said in a release.

The food is free and meant for anyone who is in need. Participants are asked to stay in their cars, boxes are limited to one box per household or two boxes per vehicle if carpooling.

For more information, call Toni at (218) 513-7804 or Kari at (218) 368-0116.