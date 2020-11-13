BEMIDJI -- Little Caesars of Bemidji recently donated 20 pizzas to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Room employees after a grateful patient and fellow employee noticed how busy the staff was.

Michelle Pickar, a Sanford employee, was ill recently and ended up having to make a visit to the emergency room, where, she explained, the staff took incredible care of her and in her words: saved her life.

Following her recovery, Pickar returned to work and was in the emergency room when she overheard some nurses talking about how hungry they were.

"I overheard a nurse, who sounded close to tears, saying she was just so hungry but didn't have time to go eat," Pickar said in an email to the Pioneer. "Many of her coworkers agreed, saying things like 'me too, I'm starving' etc. So, I made a couple calls to some pizza places to see if they could donate pizzas."

After Pickar made a phone call to Little Caesars, they agreed to donate what Pickar was hoping would be around five or six pizzas. To Pickar's surprise, they ended up bringing 20 pizzas to the emergency room around 20 minutes after her phone call.

"I am just flabbergasted at their generosity," Pickar said. "I would really like it if they were recognized for their amazing actions. The world is so sad right now so I'd like to add some positivity to it.

"The (Sanford) staff is working very, very hard. And again . . . they saved my life."