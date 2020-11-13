BEMIDJI -- Delta Dental of Minnesota recently donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

The funds will help in developing good care techniques, helping youth establish daily dental habits and providing education to parents and/or guardians to improve family oral hygiene while helping youth explore education and career opportunities within the dental industry, a release said.

This summer, club youth participated in an eight-week program to learn more about their oral health and positive dental habits. BGCBA distributed 24 family dental kits that included toothbrushes donated by Delta Dental, toothpaste, musical timers and more, the release said.