BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is offering emergency relief and recovery grants to provide resources to communities and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This may include but should not be limited to food security, services to the elderly and most vulnerable people, education, mental health, and other services critical to help meet immediate needs in the community, a release said.

Applicants are encouraged to consider equity and inclusion efforts in their response. Prioritization may be given to organizations offering direct services to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.

Grants up to $10,000 will be considered. Grant pre-applications must be received by Friday, Nov. 13 to be considered. Funding decisions will be made Dec. 7. This is a competitive grant process based on the organization’s ability to meet community needs.

Eligible applicants must be 501c3 nonprofits, tribal entities or public agencies located in or serving our 12-county service area Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, and Roseau counties.

Nonprofits with 501c4 and 501c6 designation may apply. Funding may be used for direct services, general operating, technical assistance, training, increased staff capacity, technology, capital improvements, fundraising support, strategic planning, marketing, personal protective equipment and other needs critical for meeting community needs during the pandemic, the release said.

Examples of ineligible activities include direct lobbying, political donations, terrorism, propagation of religion, discrimination, legal fees, debt relief, or gambling activities.

Visit www.nwmf.org and click on the Open Grant Rounds page to fill out a pre-application by Nov. 13.