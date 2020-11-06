BEMIDJI -- As Christmas decorations begin to go up around town, there are also a few festive additions in store for the Bemidji Jaycees’ 24th Annual First City of Lights Celebration this holiday season.

On Thursday, Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree was erected down by the waterfront in Paul Bunyan Park, along with a large star placed on top by volunteers from Otter Tail Power.

Josh Peterson, the co-chairman of the Jaycees' Christmas celebration, announced in a Facebook video earlier this week that there will be two new light features placed in town.

“This is the second largest addition we’ve ever had to the First City of Lights, and we’re excited to bring it to you this year,” Peterson said.

In making Bemidji the “true Christmas city of the North,” an 18-foot-tall twinkling animated Fountain of Hope will be situated in Library Park.

“This will be the centerpiece of Library Park and really become a beacon of light on the north end of the park system down here on the shores of Lake Bemidji,” Peterson said.

The second addition will be a “salute to American heroes” in the form of an illuminated 13-foot by 12-foot waving American flag that will be placed in Paul Bunyan Park.

“It will honor all branches of the military, as well as our local police, sheriff, fire and EMS workers,” Peterson said. “This is a salute to all of our American heroes, especially in this year of COVID.”

Peterson explained there’s still more fundraising to do and encouraged folks to consider making a donation to support the light celebration. Donations can be made on the Bemidji Jaycees’ website.

“We are on track to make this the largest light celebration in Bemidji’s history,” Peterson said. “The amount of lighting we’re able to do is all dependent on the amount that we’re able to bring in in donations. This is truly a community event and we need your help to make it happen.”

Additionally, Peterson announced that the Bemidji Jaycees have plans to still hold the Night We Light Parade; however, it will be in an “un-parade” format, similar to how the Water Carnival was held this summer.

Peterson said more details on the event will be announced on the Bemidji Jaycees’ website and Facebook page soon.

Those interested in participating in Bemidji Jaycees First City of Lights Un-Parade are asked to sign up by Nov. 20 by visiting signmeup.com/site/reg/register.aspx?fid=9G2VTG7.

“Folks, get ready, it's going to be a bright, sparkling holiday season in Bemidji this Christmas,” Peterson said.