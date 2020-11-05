In honor of the sacrifices our nation's veterans have made for their country, we're honoring local veterans or active-duty military members by sharing submitted photos in a special Veteran's Day Gallery.
Larry Hegstad, top right, is pictured at 24 with his artillery survey crew in September 1969 in Tan An, Vietnam. Hegstad served in the 8th Target Acquisition Battalion, II Field Force, of the U.S. Army. Submitted photo.
Paul Alex Westerhaus served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He would have been 90 years old on Oct. 25, but passed at 57, according to his daughter Cate Belleveau. Submitted photo.
Tanner Hammitt, 21, is an active duty U.S. Army Ranger. Submitted photo.
Andrew Beardsley served in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War. Beardsley suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned and took his life on Oct. 4, 2015, according to his father, Dick Beardsley. “He loved serving our country,” Dick said.
Fred Kelm, now 73, is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Submitted photo.
Tom Strassburg, 72, is a Vietnam War veteran. Submitted photo.
Vernon P. Erickson, 62, served in the U.S. Air Force. Submitted photo.