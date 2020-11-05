In honor of the sacrifices our nation's veterans have made for their country, we're honoring local veterans or active-duty military members by sharing submitted photos in a special Veteran's Day Gallery.

Share your photos with us by emailing them to news@bemidjipioneer.com, and include name of the veteran, their age and branch of the military they served in. Photos will be featured in the Wednesday, Nov. 11 edition of the Bemidji Pioneer as space allows.