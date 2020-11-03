BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center recently announced the kick off of their Give $25 More membership drive for 2021.

This year, donors are asked to consider giving $25 more than last year for annual membership to the Bemidji Senior Center, a release said.

All amounts above the basic level of $25 are tax deductible. The extra $25 will have a big impact on the center's 2021 operating budget due to traditional fundraisers being on hold. Participants don't have to be a senior citizen to be a member of the Bemidji Senior Center, all are welcome.

For more information, call (218) 751-8836 or stop in at 216 Third St. NW.