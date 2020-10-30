BEMIDJI -- In honor of CU Forward Day on Monday, Oct. 12, a group of Affinity Plus employees donated multiple items for the residents at Sanford Health’s WoodsEdge long-term care facilities in Bemidji.

CU Forward is an annual celebration of credit unions spreading kindness in their communities, a release said.

“At Affinity Plus, we believe that giving back moves people forward. Not only that, but helping people feels good,” Jenny Neubeck, director of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Bemidji, said in the release. “It felt like a no-brainer to partner with Sanford Health Foundation and give back to our elderly friends. Given the pandemic, residents are experiencing an overwhelming feeling of isolation, and we wanted to make their days a little brighter. We encourage everyone to take a little bit of time out of their day and spread kindness; it really can make a difference.”

Anyone interested in supporting the foundation, may do so by contacting Sanford Health at (218) 333-5515.