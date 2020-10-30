BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Reading Canine program recently announced that two new teams have completed the required graduate training, Julie Slavin and her dog Winter, and Cheryl Shough and her dog Ruby.

BARC dogs are therapy animals who volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team, going to schools, libraries and many other settings as reading companions for children, a release said.

As a BARC dog is listening, the environment is transformed, a child’s dread is replaced by eager anticipation and learning occurs. The handler is a skilled facilitator too, shifting performance pressure off the child and providing support, while the child gets the supervised reading practice necessary to build vocabulary, increase understanding of the material and gain fluency as a reader, the release said.