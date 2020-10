BEMIDJI -- The Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional Women Educator's Organization in Bemidji, recently donated $352 to the United Way of Bemidji Area's Backpack Buddies program.

The United Way Backpack Buddies program was developed to help ensure that children in the Bemidji school district have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available.