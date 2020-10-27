The original book, written by Charles Vandersluis and published in 1963, traced the early events of the area, settlements, treaties, logging, the building of railroads, farming, the formation of villages and towns, schools and churches, local citizens and everyday life in the county, a release said.

Much has changed since then. Leo Soukup, local historian, BCHS board member, and co-author of “Ojibwe Imprints on Northern Minnesota” with Vandersluis, has taken on the task of revising “A Brief History.” The updated work includes 60 years of new information and much more extensive material on local Native American history, as well as photographs and maps, in an accessible format conducive to both research as well as general interest, the release said.

“It is my pleasure to let you know that the Minnesota Historical Society has awarded a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant to Beltrami County Historical Society,” Jennifer Jones, deputy director of the Preservation and Outreach Division of MHS, said in a letter to the BCHS announcing the approval of the legacy grant. “The Society is honored to support your efforts to preserve our state’s heritage.”

BCHS intends to use the grant funding to help cover the cost of editing, layout and design, and printing for the book.

“We believe this new publication will be quite interesting to county residents and community members,” Sue Bruns, president of the BCHS board said in the release. “We also hope it will become a significant source of information for schools and libraries in northern Minnesota, as well as historians and researchers interested in this region. We’re very grateful to the Minnesota Historical Society for their support. And we want to thank Beverley Vandersluis French for her consent to publish this updated county history, and Leo Soukup for his untiring efforts in researching and writing it.”

For more information about BCHS, visit beltramihistory.org, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeltramiHistory, call (218) 444-3376, or email depot@beltramihistory.org.