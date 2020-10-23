BEMIDJI -- Five area women were recognized during the United Way's Women United Tribute Awards ceremony, which was held virtually on Thursday morning, in partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and BSU.

Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of health, education, and basic needs. The women were nominated for bringing passion, expertise, and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community, a release said.

According to the release, Tribute Award recipients include:

Julia Plum, a deacon at People's Church -- a multicultural mission congregation that houses those who are experiencing homelessness -- was described by her nominators as being a good listener, adapting and being creative, caring, and being fearless. Julia has a background in math and music and she also helped to found Trek North, a local charter school.

Tiffany Fettig has been a significant asset to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Bemidji area. Through her work at Greater Bemidji and the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, Tiffany has coached, mentored, and helped small businesses secure the financing and other help needed to start or expand a business. Tiffany's dedication to the community is not just limited to her work and she has been a part of the TED X Organizing Team, the IDEA competition, and Bemidji High School's Show Choir.



Sandy Hennum is the executive director of Village of Hope, Bemidji's family homeless shelter, where Sandy uses her positive, motivational, and compassionate energy to serve others in any way she can. Her work includes being the regional lead for a statewide coalition called Homes for All as well as part of Hunger and Homeless Awareness, a Bemidji-based collaboration of agencies, along with serving on multiple local boards. Sandy has empowered hundreds of families experiencing homelessness not only find homes and jobs, but also has empowered them to better their lives in many ways all while maintaining their dignity.

Jeri Francis has worked tirelessly for 33 years as a childcare provider in the Bemidji area. Jeri was a part of the Rural Child Care Innovation Program's Core Team, which was a group of community members who came together to make positive change around childcare in our community. Through this team, Jeri presented childcare information to the Senate floor in 2019 on behalf of childcare providers. Jeri's dedication and passion about childcare and her work has changed lives, not only for children and parents in our area, but also for childcare providers across the state.

Tuleah Palmer served as executive director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, a local non-profit that uses a "holistic and integrated approach to recognizing, supporting, and regenerating the protective factors, values and norms, through Anishinaabe culture." Tuleah's service to the area includes serving on numerous task forces and boards, including the Racial Equity Committee of the Governor's Workforce; the Department of Health American Indian Workforce Development Initiative and its Mental Health Innovations Board; and the Minnesota Department of Health and Wilder Healthcare Equity Leadership Team. In July 2020, Tuleah began a new role as president and CEO of Blandin Foundation where she will continue to lead and serve the community.

Also at the meeting, Executive Director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Mary Mitchell gave an update on the Women United Mobile Food Pantry project, and Allison Forte, the executive director of Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, provided an update and reflection of Women United’s help through their capital campaign for a new shelter.

The keynote speaker for the event was Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health, who shared about her experiences being a woman in leadership and her work with the United Way.