The Fenske Livestock Award goes to the best overall 4-H livestock exhibitor at the Beltrami County Fair in any livestock project including beef, dairy, goat, horse, poultry, rabbit, sheep or swine, a release said.

“I have been in 4-H for 13 years, and am a member of the Nebish Northstars club. I've been in the swine, sheep, and beef projects along with some random static projects." Neft said in the release, "I just want to thank all the adults that thought I earned it. All of them I think have watched me grow up and it means a lot to know that they think I've grown up well.”

Tayler is now attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, to earn her animal science degree and hopes to continue on afterwards with vet school, the release said.

The winner of the award may not have received the most champion ribbons, but he or she has proven themselves to be the most dedicated, prepared and helpful 4-Her exhibiting livestock at the fair.