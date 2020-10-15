BEMIDJI -- Reach Out and Read Minnesota recently provided 1,000 gently used children’s books for distribution at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
Reach Out and Read Minnesota typically provides brand new books for medical providers to gift families during child wellness visits and gently-used books in clinic waiting rooms. Recent pandemic related changes to clinic function, however, has given the program a new opportunity to bring early literacy resources to families with great need, a release said.