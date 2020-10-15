BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University hosted a two-day blood drive Oct. 1-2 with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, which helped collect a total of 63 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 62 people volunteered to donate blood and 56 of those were able to donate, a release said. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells, which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 32 people who volunteered for the first time, the release said.

Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region, the release said. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org