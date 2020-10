BEMIDJI -- Farmers to families food boxes will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive.

The boxes are a combination of produce, protein and dairy weighing approximately 35 pounds, available for drive-thru pick-up in the parking lot. The goal is to serve as many community members as possible. Distribution will be limited to one box per person/family.

For more information, contact the United Way at (218) 444-8929.