Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Pet Fixers to the Bemidji community. Pet Fixers is located at Great River Rescue at, 1612 Carr Lake Road SE.

Pet Fixers provides low cost spay/neuter services for qualified low-income pet owners and caretakers. They also offer wellness services such as vaccinations and flea and tick treatment. So far in 2020 they have spay/neutered over 500 animals.