BEMIDJI — Fall is in the air around town, and thanks to Fuller Farm, Bemidjians don’t have to go far to get a dose of seasonal fun this year.

Located about three miles west of Bemidji High School, Fuller Farm is giving folks a local opportunity to experience many of the season’s classic activities, including exploring a corn maze, diving into a corn pit, climbing a straw bale tower and painting pumpkins.

Noah and Megan Fuller, the husband and wife proprietors of the family-owned farm, spent the summer months preparing their land for the fall festivities, which began in late September.

Noah, who’s been farming for the past decade, said he and Megan decided to host the fall activities to earn extra income, as well as to provide a local option for families in search of fall fun around the Bemidji area.

“I just have a true passion for farming, but it hasn't been that kind to me as far as making any money, or even covering the time that you have to put into it,” Noah said.

“In addition to that, we have three children, and every year we would look for fall activities to do. The closest one we found was in Park Rapids, and my wife would always take the kids, and because I'm usually farming I didn't get to go. But last year I went, and I just saw how happy they were and how much fun they had. And I thought, ‘Why doesn’t Bemidji have this?’”

So the couple went about preparing for their new autumn venture. Noah prepped the land -- seeding half the field with grass and the other half for a 12-acre corn maze -- while Megan created a website and Facebook page to get the word out.

“It's been really good, especially considering we're so new to how you would advertise it and all of that,” Noah said of the community turnout. “Every weekend, people come and check it out and then they tell somebody else, so I think it's been pretty good.”

With the pandemic still lingering, the Fullers have also put safety measures in place to promote social distancing.

They have strategically arranged activities away from each other, and to better track and limit the number of people at the farm at one time, they are requesting attendees reserve a time slot and purchase tickets in advance on their website. However, tickets are still available at the door.

“We wanted to spread things out as much as we could, so that if one area had maybe a few more people than somebody felt comfortable with they could go do something else,” Noah said. “There was a lot more we wanted to do this year, but we tried to keep it fairly basic just for that reason.”

The farm offers other family friendly activities, such as a storybook walk, a round hay bale run, yard games, a tractor display and a jungle gym. There is also a concession stand on site, where snacks and beverages can be purchased.

Noah said they hope to keep the fall activities operating through Halloween, however, it is weather permitting.

As for next year, he hopes to be able to continue the fall festivities but said it’s dependent on the outcome of this season’s earnings.

“I guess that question will have a better answer when we're all said and done and we see if we're still in the red or if we have moved into the black at all,” Noah said. “I would love to keep it going because we have plans for things we'd like to add next year.

“It's been very, very good feedback: The kids love it. The parents are saying, ‘See you next year.’ We've even had quite a few families that we've seen a couple of weekends in a row now because they just love bringing their kids out here,” he added. “We just want families to come out and have a good time, get outside and enjoy the beautiful northern weather.”

