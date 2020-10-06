BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Regional Transportation Coordination Council is matching volunteer drivers to individuals who need a ride to their local polling location or ballot drop-off site.

This service is being offered to everyone living in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen and Lake of The Woods County. Drivers and passengers are required to sit at least six feet apart and wear face masks while traveling in the vehicle.

A limited number of protective equipment and disinfectant will be available for participants.

If you are interested in being a volunteer or need transportation to election locations, call (218) 308-7709 or visit HeadwatersRTCC.org.