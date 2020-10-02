BEMIDJI -- Kent Bahr and his family, owners of KC’s Best, donated 200 pounds of wild rice to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf on Thursday in honor of their late son Josh Bahr, who passed away unexpectedly in July.

“We decided to do it for him, he was always such a giving person for people who were down and out, so we want to do this on his behalf,” Bahr said.

Mary Mitchell, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, was there to accept the wild rice on behalf of the food shelf.

“We really appreciate getting wild rice because 63% of our customers identify as Native Americans and wild rice is such an important traditional food,” Mitchell said. “It's important because it's traditional, but also a very healthy option, it has a lot of protein and it's a great resource because it is also gluten free.”