BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will reopen its building to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 after doing strictly parking lot distribution since the pandemic hit early this past spring.

The food shelf asks that customers be patient as staff and volunteers navigate a new system and attempt to limit the number of people in the building, a release said.

Masks and social distancing will be mandated for everyone. Hours of operation will continue to be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, until further notice.

Parking will be in the north parking lot, across from the field. Customers will take a number from the dispenser under the portico and return to their vehicle. When the electronic display in the window shows their number, they may enter the building, the release said.

One person per household will be admitted with the exception of small children too young to remain alone in the vehicle. Customers will receive a prepacked box, and will have choices of frozen and refrigerated items, baked goods and produce.

Those that take the bus should call ahead to make an appointment at (218) 444-6580.