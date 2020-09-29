According to Rotarian Bruce Campbell it's a major fundraiser for both clubs and more than 600 dozen roses were distributed Friday, with some being donated to places around the community, including the Bemidji Police Department, area nursing homes and hospice patients.

"Hats off to Lueken's for all their help," Campbell said. "Each year they tip us off to the best wholesalers to buy from, as well as storing the roses for us when they are delivered and letting us distribute them at their store. Lueken's is a major partner and we couldn't do it without them."