BEMIDJI -- As has been the trend this year, another major community event is now canceled due to COVID-19. It was announced on Friday morning that the 41st Community Holiday Meals will not be held this year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We plan to have the holiday meals next year," organizers said in a release. "We hope this notice helps those who attended or received meals at home in the past time to make alternative plans. Thanks to the many volunteers who have helped in the past and we will see you next year."