Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Moore Engineering to the Bemidji community, now located at 208 Fourth St. NW.

Moore Engineering is a 100% employee-owned civil and environmental engineering company. Since 1960, Moore has been dedicated to advancing the region’s water, municipal, and transportation infrastructure, a release said.

They are invested in the region’s success, and work with hundreds of municipalities, counties, water resource districts, developers and private citizens to help them thrive, the release said.

