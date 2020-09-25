BEMIDJI -- Enbridge Energy recently donated $10,000 to the Career Launch for Club Kids program at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area.

This program supports and aligns club goals to develop competitive graduates, create leaders and build a healthier generation, a release said. The eight-week program will provide opportunities for youth ages 6 to 18 years old, offered both in fall 2020 and spring 2021.

Students in the program will complete activities to support these four outcomes: self-esteem and peer support, career exploration and matching, skills development and work-based learning experiences.

Through Career Launch for Club Kids, the club connects youth, many of which come from impoverished and vulnerable situations, to the training, education and support they need to obtain a meaningful job and build their careers, the release said.