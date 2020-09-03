BEMIDJI -- Marketplace Foods recently raised more than $4,000 for the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Backpack Buddies program.

Backpack Buddies was developed to ensure children in the Bemidji area have access to nutritious, non-perishable food when other resources are not available, such as weekends and school vacations.

In 2019, the Backpack Buddies program served over 450 children in the Bemidji School district each week. Since the COVID-19 crisis, the Backpack Buddies program has increased to serving over 1,200 children each week, a release said.

“Marketplace Foods stepped forward to hold their Backpack Buddies fundraiser earlier this year to help us meet this new need,” Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, said in the release.

Marketplace Foods collected donations and tagged Backpack Buddies food items that would typically appear in a food pack (non-perishable, easy to prepare) such as granola bars, canned soups, oatmeal and more. Each of the selected items had a Backpack Buddies food tag and collection bins were located near the entrances of the store. Donations were also accepted at the cash registers.

“Thank you to all of the customers who donated through this fundraiser! Together, we are making a difference for food access in our community,” Alamano said.

Marketplace Foods also accepted donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.