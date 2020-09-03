WILLMAR, Minn. — A crew of about five people made up of volunteers and Willmar Public Works employees set the refurbished 8-foot-tall Kaffe Fest coffee pot on the Kandiyohi County Historical Society grounds Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Willmar, Minn.

The pot was presented during Kaffe Fest in the 1940s and 1950s and stood as the centerpiece of the 250-foot coffee bar built for the city festival — later transitioned into the current Willmar Fests.

The piece, which had been lost for several decades, was found in 2018 and, after much cleaning up, was finally anchored permanently at the historical society this week.

The giant coffee pot was initially supposed to be unveiled during the 2020 Willmar Fests, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.