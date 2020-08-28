Lois Jenkins is doing exactly what she wants to do.

“In my older age,” she said, “I became a master naturalist, a volunteer position with the Minnesota DNR and University of Minnesota Extension.” As a master naturalist, Lois volunteers in ways that combine her love of history, culture, and nature.

Her path and mine first crossed a few years ago at the Beltrami County History Center, where Lois has volunteered as a researcher and general “girl Friday” (but mostly on Wednesdays) for the past several years. It seems no matter what subject I might be researching for a story, Lois knows something about it.

A relentless digger of information, Lois gets a topic – often a request from a caller to the history center – and pursues it through rabbit holes and vague leads, doggedly searching for information; her persistence reminiscent of my old Jack Russell terrier pursuing a woodchuck.

Lois has been part of the "Birds, Bees, and Butterflies" project promoted by Parks and Recreation and has planted, pruned, or plucked things from the natural flower beds outside the history center. As a little girl, she wanted to be a teacher, and that desire to impart information is still there, even though she didn’t pursue education as a career.

The youngest of Frank and Esther Renner’s 11 children, most of whom had grown up and started families of their own before Lois finished eighth grade at Riverview School in Dudley Township (north of Shevlin) and graduated from Bagley High School. And she had lost both parents by the time she was 14. But Lois was proud to be the first in her family to attend college. While at BSU (then Bemidji State College), she volunteered at the Catholic Newman Center.

“Then I met this fellow at (wilderness) camp … and that was the beginning of the 50-some-year relationship,” Lois said.

After marrying Earl Jenkins and having their son, Lois took a part-time job with the Newman Center, which led to related positions, and eventually to one as a pastoral administrator.

Through her work, she often coordinated with various local and area churches to initiate services for the community. When Father William Merkins of St. Philip’s started hosting Thanksgiving dinners in his home for whoever wanted to come, the idea expanded and morphed into Holiday Dinners, hosted by a team of area churches. The first, Lois said, was held at Bethel Church in the old Munsingwear building after the pastor’s wife contacted Lois with the idea.

“I think we fed like 140 people, and we were delivering meals," Lois said. "It was chaotic and everybody loved it because people in the community were ready for that word ‘ecumenical’ and serving… And you sit down and eat with people -- it never was about for them; it was with them.”

Meanwhile the St. Philip’s clothing depot was starting up in the basement of the old St. Philip’s Church, and Lois was a key initiator.

When another call came from a youth director at First Lutheran Church, saying, “People don’t have enough food. They can’t afford diapers,” Lois helped to clear out a part of the church basement to make room for canned foods and other necessities, purchased with a grant from Bi-Cap. From there, the food shelf was born and evolved into a multiple-church, board-run facility.

Lois stepped back from these services over time as other organizers and volunteers stepped in. Today she has returned to her love of history, culture, and nature. She first started researching at the history center “for selfish reasons,” she said.

“I never knew Ronald, my second oldest brother,” who had died when she was only two years old, Lois said, “and I wanted to find out his story.” She started researching and learned Ronald had been shot near the heart during the Battle of the Bulge, but had recovered in England. He’d been awarded a Purple Heart, but drowned two years after being released from the service.

Researching area history interested her, and she started volunteering at the Beltrami County History Center. Last year, when a request came from a women’s group in Alabama to research a Bemidji veteran named George Dickinson, Lois took on the task.

“All I knew was George H. Dickinson died in Korea July 25, 1952,” Lois said. She immediately thought about the Dickinsons of Buena Vista, but found no connection. So, she started searching him through Ancestry, school records, and the Veterans’ service office. She obtained his school records, found out where his parents had lived and worked, and learned he had a brother who also served in Korea.

George was a football star in high school, served briefly during WWII after graduating, and went to Bemidji State Teachers College before going to Korea. “Wesley Djonne (of Bemidji) had pictures of his unit in front of the old armory,” Lois said. George is one of many veterans buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji.

She sent the information to Alabama, and it is now included in a book of veterans’ stories. George, who had been forgotten, is now remembered.

And Lois continues to research, to volunteer, and to share what she learns. Of her work in history, culture and nature, Lois said, “It’s the perfect combination of volunteer and lifestyle for me -- what really turns me on and keeps me going.”