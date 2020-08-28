BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff recently donated a decommissioned sheriff’s office patrol vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, to Sanford Bemidji Behavioral Health’s Mobile Crisis Unit.
The vehicle will be used to transport mental health patients to facilities appropriate for their treatment and medical needs, a release said. This vehicle is the fourth vehicle donation by the Beltrami County Sheriff's department to Sanford Bemidji Behavioral Health.
The Mobile Crisis Team is available for emergency and crisis services. This service is available 24/7 for adults and children who are experiencing a mental health crisis and need further assessment.