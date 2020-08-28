BEMIDJI -- The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will re-open its after school program to children and teens on a limited basis effective Sept. 14, in conjunction with the start of the Bemidji School District start date.

All club members must be registered to attend. No drop-in attendance will be available under new COVID-19 operating protocols. Space will be limited and school restrictions apply.

Due to space limitations and virus protocols, the club will limit attendance to those youth whose schools have had the highest historic attendance rates. Schools included in this initial re-opening are: J.W. Smith, Central, Schoolcraft, Gene Dillon, Bemidji Middle School, Bemidji High School, TrekNorth and Voyageurs Expeditionary.

Priority applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, for youth going into grades 1-12. Priority acceptance will be given to those who commit to a five-day program, children of essential workers and current and previous club members. Any remaining openings will be made available to those who commit to attend four days weekly, followed by three days and so on.

Fees will be $125 per club member, a rate made possible only through donor support as the true costs are substantially higher, a release said. Fee payments must be made in full prior to Sept. 14.

Families will be notified on Sept. 4 as to whether their child has been accepted.

For more information about the fall program, COVID-19 safety guidelines and registration applications, visit bgcbemidji.org.