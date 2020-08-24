BAGLEY -- The Sanford Bagley Medical Center recently received and commissioned its first new ambulance to assist in providing emergency care for the Bagley community.

“We are very grateful for the generous donations from local businesses and donors as we would not have been able to make this purchase without their support,” Susan Jarvis, president and CEO of Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, said in a release.

The new ambulance was funded through the Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Foundation’s Bagley Ambulance Fund, which has raised just under $120,000 to date. Through the generosity of community donors, Sanford Bagley Ambulance is able to retire its 22-year-old ambulance from the main ambulance fleet, the release said.

“It is immensely gratifying to see this project come to fruition,” said Cynthia Rooney-Olson, executive director of Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota. “We are fortunate to have such engaged community involvement for projects like the Bagley Ambulance fund, which will help update the Sanford Bagley ambulance fleet to help us better meet the local healthcare needs of our communities.”

“I would like to thank TEAM Foundation for their impactful lead gift on the project as well as our many other generous donors,” said Cole Young, development officer of Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota. “We are a little over halfway to our goal of fundraising two ambulances and are excited to continue improving the healthcare needs of Clearwater County.”