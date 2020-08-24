BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue has spayed/neutered 384 dogs and cats since early June through the Pet Fixers program.

The program, which was initially scheduled to begin spay/neuter services in April, but had to push back its clinics until June due to the coronavirus situation.

On the weekend of Aug. 22-23, Great River Rescue also helped facilitate the surgery of 69 animals, which were registered through Leech Lake Legacy. Another clinic with Leech Lake Legacy is tentatively scheduled for late September.

Space is limited for low-cost spay/neuter services. Those interested in services can learn more and register at petfixer.org.

Registrants must qualify and qualification guidelines can be found on the website. Upcoming clinic dates include Sept. 12-13, Oct. 3-4, and Nov. 7-8.

Inquiries on the program can be directed to petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.