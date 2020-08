BEMIDJI -- Second Lieutenant Malorie Grauman of Bemidji was recently presented with the Civil Air Patrol Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award for successfully completing a series of leadership, aerospace, character development, drill and physical fitness requirements.

By earning the award Cadet Grauman becomes a cadet officer, is promoted to the grade of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant and is challenged to serve and lead all junior ranking cadets, a release said.