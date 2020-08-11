BEMIDJI -- The I’m Not Done Yet Foundation recently made a donation of warrior backpacks to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Joe Lueken Cancer Center patients .

A Minnesota-based non-profit organization, the INDY Foundation provides love, faith and financial support by directly supporting the cancer warriors and their families during their cancer journey, a release said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Sanford Health Foundation may do so by contacting (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the foundation helps to support new services and technology, along with care for individuals within the community.