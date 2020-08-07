BEMIDJI -- Making fresh produce available to local families has been the mission of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf's Farm Project since 2014.

Despite a global pandemic taking place, that mission has continued.

To make sure it continues into 2021, BCFS Executive Director Mary Mitchell said some financial support will be needed. Just recently, the non-profit had to cancel its annual Harvest Ball event, which acts as the farm's primary fundraiser. The ball covers expenses such as seeds, equipment and staffing.

"Last year we brought in about $15,000," Mitchell said. "So, it's really hard for us this year not having that event. We've made an appeal letter that we've sent out to our mailing list and we're also appealing to our sponsors that helped sponsor last year and asked them for support."

Since the farm project began in 2014, it has produced 50,000 pounds of produce, and it is projected to have another 10,000 pounds in 2021. This year, operations have been steady, despite the ongoing coronavirus situation. Mitchell said steps have been taken to follow precautions, and that it helps that the operations are outdoors.

According to Farm Manager Dorothy Barnes, their campaign this year has been "Give to grow," encouraging members of the community to give toward the farm to help them keep growing and producing fresh, healthy produce.

"I have some really incredible volunteers, they come in on a regular basis and are just amazing," Barnes said. "I couldn't do all this without them and I tear up every time I talk about it because their willingness just blows me away."

Mitchell said volunteers have been especially helpful in the farm this year, as the BCFS hasn't been able to get the support from some organizations as they usually would. Generally an AmeriCorps volunteer team would come in to help for the summer, but this year they have just one AmeriCorps volunteer. The farm project has forged ahead this summer, though, yielding good results.

"The farm is quite a safe venue for volunteering because it's easy to social distance and you're in the outside air," Mitchell said. "Our farm workers do wear masks when they're in close proximity to one another which is almost never. They wash their tools off and there's a hand washing station out there which they use frequently."





"The farm has been going just great," Mitchell said. "We've been picking tomatoes, green beans and onions. People come by and their eyes just light up when they see that beautiful produce. We have a special display we put out on the side so they can see them."

Mitchell called the farm's work especially important as Beltrami County has been listed as one of the poorest and least healthy in the state.

"The farm is one of our ways to help people be healthier by sharing these fresh vegetables," Mitchell said. "If people have extra time on their hands and they like to garden, this is just a great opportunity, and it's very safe."

A time of challenge and change

The BCFS is an emergency non-profit serving households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Located in the Industrial Park area of southeast Bemidji, the BCFS provides about 10 meals a month to nearly 3,000 households.

Since March, meals are still being provided to families in need, although it looks different than usual.

"It's going smoothly, in terms of our new model of distribution," Mitchell said. "We're doing a curbside distribution method, so no one is coming inside the building, except for pre-scheduled volunteers that are packing boxes."

When a family does come to the food shelf, they're greeted by a BCFS representative who takes information on the size of the household before a pre-packaged box is loaded into their trunk.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of households served have fluctuated, but by year's end, the amount will likely come to the usual average.

"There were many coming in the first week but that dropped off considerably," Mitchell said. "We'd previously see an average of 900 families per month. Now, some months we've had well over 1,000 and others we've had 800. If we average out, though, it's still coming to 900 a month."

More recently, with changes coming to federal benefits, numbers have been starting to rise again.

"In the beginning, the number being in the 800s may have had to do with the stimulus checks, and some may have been receiving the $600 unemployment benefits monthly which helped them go to the grocery store," Mitchell said. "There may be some older folks who're more hesitant to leave their home, too. But now, with unemployment benefits ending at the end of July, we could see quite an uptick in use."

A new look and need for support

Along with changes to its operations in the midst of the pandemic, in the past year the appearance of the BCFS has changed. Inside, the BCFS facility was painted and new carpeting donated by Kraus-Anderson Construction was installed. Additionally, the BCFS was able to raise enough funds for a $77,000 roof project.

To continue its work, both out in the farm and inside the facility, BCFS is asking for continued volunteering and financial support.

"Donations have been great," Mitchell said. "The community has been so supportive. I think they've realized that food is harder to come by and that we may be seeing more people so they've really stepped up.

"The one problem we have been having is getting regular volunteers," said Mitchell. "We especially need volunteers on Mondays and Wednesdays when we distribute food. We've had to reduce days to Mondays and Wednesdays to allow for pre-packaging boxes. It's not ideal, but we're still serving a good number of people this way."

Donations can be made at the food shelf website, bcfsmn.org. Or, they can be sent to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf at: P.O. Box 3118, Bemidji, MN 56619. For farm specific donations, checks should be made to "BCFS Farm." For more information, call (218) 444-6580.