BEMIDJI -- First National Bank Bemidji recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its ' Home Is Where the Heart Is' heart center campaign .

The funds will enhance cardiovascular services by helping to bring a new heart and vascular center to the community, a release said.

If interested in supporting the Foundation, contact the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.