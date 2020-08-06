BEMIDJI -- First National Bank Bemidji recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its 'Home Is Where the Heart Is' heart center campaign.
The funds will enhance cardiovascular services by helping to bring a new heart and vascular center to the community, a release said.
If interested in supporting the Foundation, contact the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.