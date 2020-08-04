The funding for the food shelf farm comes from donations, most of which are related to the annual Harvest Ball, the release said. This fall event usually includes a dinner featuring local food, dancing and a silent auction, and is sponsored by area businesses. The proceeds from the event are then used the following year to purchase supplies such as seeds and equipment, and to pay farm staff.

This year, due to the pandemic, the Harvest Ball will not be held, and BCFS is asking the community for help. The farm committee suggests that donors consider making a contribution equal to the cost of their Harvest Ball tickets and silent auction purchases. Donations received this year will allow the farm to distribute a projected 10,000 pounds of produce to struggling households in 2021.

Since 2014, the Farm has provided 50,000 pounds of fresh, nutritious produce to the 3,000 households BCFS serves, as well as volunteer and educational opportunities for the community, the release said.

Checks can be made out to “BCFS Farm” and mailed to: Bemidji Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 3118, Bemidji MN 56619. Online donations to the farm can be made using the “Donate to the Farm Project” button on the “Farm Project” page of the food shelf website, bcfsmn.org.