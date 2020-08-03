BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Fairboard held its first drive-in movie nights over the weekend for area families at the fairgrounds.

Tickets were available for 50 cars to attend the event, but according to project manager Dave Quam, even though they were sold out, a total of 48 cars showed up on Friday and 39 on Saturday.

Attendees were able to tune into 88.1 FM to listen to the audio for the movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," and were asked to stay within their vehicles, or in the bed of a pickup truck.

There was no charge to attend the event, however Quam said that a donation box was set up to help counter the cost of the movie license.

"I'm just an 81-year-old guy trying to do whatever I can for the good of my community," Quam said. "And I'm having a lot of fun doing it."

Quam explained that the idea of hosting a drive-in movie night has been a goal of his for quite a while now.

"The idea came to me two years ago when I got the projector from River Cinema," Quam said, "and I've been collecting things over time ever since to help do it cheap so we don't have to charge. But it costs a lot of money still for the license, so maybe next time we'll do something like the Oshkosh fly-in that would be free to show."

He said the committee will discuss hosting future events at its next Fairboard meeting.

"We had such a great response from the community about the whole thing, and it went really well this weekend," Fairboard President Vern Holzhueter said. "So we might try to do something again toward the end of the month."

He explained that the decision might depend on if children will be attending school in-person this fall or not.

"If kids are at home, families might be dying to get out and do something fun that's safe," Holzhueter said.

For updates on future events, visit the Beltrami County Fair page on Facebook or contact Vern Holzhueter at (218) 751-2214.

The next event at the fairgrounds will be the Horticulture Exhibits Tour, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. The drive-by event will offer participants an opportunity to share their good ideas for creating showy planters, garden creations and displays, ones that stand out from a distance.

For more information and updates on the tour, call (218) 444-8169 or visit the Beltrami County Fair page on Facebook.