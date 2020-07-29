BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Chamber of Commerce is offering Customer Masking Kits for area businesses, which will be available for pick up on Friday, July 31.

According to an announcement from the Bemidji Chamber on Wednesday, the state of Minnesota selected one chamber per county to be a distribution point for a one-time shipment of disposable masks for businesses. The Bemidji Chamber was chosen for Beltrami County, and has put together Customer Masking Kits, which include 100 disposable masks and useful information for businesses.

There is no charge to businesses to receive these masks and Chamber membership is not required.

The purpose of these masks are so that no business will need to turn a customer away because they do not have a mask. The intent is not to supply everyone in the county or to supply employees, but to supply customer-facing businesses that can use them on hand, the release said.

How to receive a kit:

Kits will be made available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the St. Michel's Furniture parking lot, 200 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

There will be a limit of one kit per business, however, if not all kits are claimed by noon on Friday, there may be opportunities to request more.

To secure a kit ahead of time, submit a request at bemidji.org/masking-kit. For more information, visit bemidji.org/masking-kit or contact Abby at abby@bemidji.org.