BEMIDJI -- To give the community a taste of what to expect from the upcoming natural playground at North Country Park, Bemidji Parks and Recreation is holding nature-focused opportunities and events, such as a Nature Play Pop-up, over the next couple of weeks.

The pop-up, which has been assembled in North Country Park, 1001 30th St., encourages participants to explore the park, build forts and use their imagination while out in nature. It started on Monday, July 27 and runs through Friday, Aug. 7.

Educational pollinator signs from the Birds, Bees and Butterflies group have also been installed around the park to educate visitors and promote the planting of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers around the community.

Folks can also register online for 'Nature in a Box,' a box of nature-oriented activities to do in parks or at home. They are filled with items such as a nature journal, nature crafts, outdoor scavenger hunt items and a compass.

Boxes are available now through July 31, and they include free delivery to your home if you live within five miles of City Hall. To register, visit bemidjimn.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

This is all just a taste of what is planned for the spacious park, as plans continue for the natural playground to be completed over the next few years.

A Facebook Live event -- hosted by Bemidji Parks and Recreation and the Bemidji Rotary Club -- will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, to talk about the natural playground’s design, features and volunteer efforts as well as the benefits of natural play. There will be a question and answer segment featuring Kerry White, an architect involved in the playground.

North Country Park's new playground will feature mostly natural elements and has been designed to get children outside and to provide a different sensory experience than modern plastic and metal play structures, the Bemidji Rotary Club’s website said.

These natural elements of the playground might include things such as boulders, sand, water, logs and plants -- all of which are said to encourage creative and interactive child play and exploration.

"As I've been going to conferences and talking to colleagues, I've noticed that it's a growing trend," Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson said in an interview last summer with the Pioneer. "There's been a lot of studies and discussion about having children reconnect with nature, and I've seen some really great presentations on the playgrounds."

According to Larson, the playground project is being staged in multiple phases over several years. White said phase one, which begins in 2021, involves keeping some existing features of the park while also making it more accessible to visitors.

“There’s three existing pollinating areas, and then there’s a series of narrow pathways that’s already there, as well as a dry drainage channel woven through, so we kept all those elements there,” White said. “A lot of people had mentioned they didn’t like walking over the dry creek bed, or they felt the rocks were a little unstable for their ankles, so we put a series of bridges in there… just to kind of allow people to make those connections from pathway to pathway.”

For more information on the project and upcoming events, visit the City of Bemidji's website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/parksandrec and click on Natural Playground on the main page; or email Bemidji Parks and Recreation at parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us.