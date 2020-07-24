BEMIDJI -- The restored Carnegie Library in Bemidji will have to wait another year before being fully utilized in the summer because of the coronavirus, but the months before the pandemic showed its potential.

Marcia Larson, Bemidji Parks and Recreation director, said her department had been running programs at the building, which is more than a century old. Heading into the summer, Larson said there were plenty of events, such as graduation parties, that had been booked for the building, too.

"I think it started out great," Larson said. "The Parks and Rec. Department was hosting yoga classes and the Friends of the Carnegie were doing story time. We also had some open houses and other events that people rented the building for, including a wedding. We were starting to get more rentals, too, so it was pretty exciting."

The Carnegie Library was opened to the public after a restoration effort in early August 2019. The project improved utility and HVAC systems while also restoring the exterior and interior. Another piece of the work was adding a new entrance on the rear of the building.

Bemidji's Carnegie Library was one of 1,679 built across the country from 1886-1919, with money donated by Andrew Carnegie. Before the restoration project

The structure's future was a topic of discussion for the Bemidji City Council about a decade ago and the idea of tearing the library down was floated. However, in the ensuing years, the Friends of the Carnegie Library organization launched a fundraising effort to save and restore the building.

From 2012 until the start of this year, the group raised more than $2 million with a mix of grants and donations.

"We fundraised through the beginning of the ear and submitted the final amount to the city in May," said Catherine Marchand, a board member for the Friends organization. "The Friends of the Carnegie is still in existence because we're responsible for the children's reading program."

While the reading program and other events were canceled at the library because of COVID-19, the building has still been in use by the Bemidji Jaycees and Great North Counseling Services, which have office space on the lower level and each have lease agreements with the city that end Dec. 31, 2020.

"We have two tenants in the lower level who continue to operate very well down there," Larson said. "We've been working with them on how to improve and modify things as they need. They're very happy with their rental spaces as well."

The upper level, which is open to the public via renting, closed not long after the pandemic restrictions started.

"There were initially meetings of 10 allowed, but that didn't allow us to do many gatherings," Larson said. "Then the department decided not to do rental of the facility because the restrictions were challenging and the shape of the building makes it difficult. We don't know when it will be open for rent again, but we're hoping it's sometime in the near future."

Once things do get back to normal, Larson said she expects the Carnegie to be used often in summer.

"We're expecting more of what we are already seeing when it reopens," Marchand said. "More and more people are familiar with it and know that it's available for the community to use. If Art in the Park and the All Class Reunion were held this year, people would have been right there around the building and we would have had an open house."