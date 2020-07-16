BEMIDJI -- Lou Tasa retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on July 8, after 43 years of state service.

Tasa has spent almost all of his career at the MnDOT headquarters in Bemidji. Throughout his career, he has worked in the areas of bridge design, pre-design, surveys, right of way and project engineer, a release said.

He has been involved in many multi-county safety projects such as intersection lighting, six-inch edge line stripes, and edge line rumble strips to improve the safety of motorists in the northwest district.

“One of the most memorable projects was the first roundabout built in our district through the city of Thief River Falls. It was a complex project that included temporary relocation of a major railroad and constructing a railroad underpass. I think these complex projects were great to see completed in the northwest district,” said Tasa in the release.

He looks forward to his retirement and spending more time with family and his grandchildren, and doing some fishing, the release said.

“I have been blessed to have made so many friends throughout the district including many county and city engineers, county commissioners, city mayors, councilmen, councilwomen and consultants," Tasa said in the release. "We all worked together to accomplish the same goal of improving the mobility, accessibility and safety for all highway users."