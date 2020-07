WALKER --Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will have a pop-up food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Division St. in Walker.

The food is free and meant for those who are in need. Participants are asked to stay in their cars, boxes are limited to one box per household or two boxes per vehicle if carpooling.