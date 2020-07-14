BEMIDJI -- It seems lemonade stands are old hat: Pop-up nail salons may be the new way to make some summer spending money.

Eight-year-olds Iyonna and Sophia tried this method to earn some cash Monday, July 13, in front of Pine Ridge Apartments in Bemidji.

The young entrepreneurs stood behind a card table with a sign reading, “Get your nails, baby,” above a list of their services and prices. On the table in front of them were a line of shades to choose from -- mostly pinks, red and yellow.

“We just want to get people happier,” Sophia said as to why the two were set up there. “Because usually all of these people over here, they’re mad.”

“Yeah, we just want to do nice things,” Iyonna agreed.

The two waved to passing cars, yelling out to ask if anyone in a silver SUV wanted their nails done. The girls recommended coming back later, as they hope to have gel polish and acrylics in the future.

“We’re going to be out here every day,” Iyonna said.